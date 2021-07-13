BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners approved the bids for the reconstruction of county offices on the ground floor of Jefferson Place, where the Means-Lauf drug store once resided.
Jack Matson, commission chair, said the project was awarded to the low bidder, Mid-State Construction, Inc., in the amount of $314,204.
The HVAC construction contract was awarded to the low bidder, Stallion Mechanical, in the amount of $111,075.
The plumbing construction contract was awarded to the low bidder, Fred L. Burn, Inc., in the amount of $58,500.
The electrical construction contract was awarded to the low bidder, Hallstrom-Clark Electric, Inc. in the amount of $197,300.