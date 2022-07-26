BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners heard a presentation from Women at the Well at Tuesday’s commissioner’s conference.
Kara Kennemuth, executive director, and Carrie Burkett, assistant director, gave the commissioners an overview of the Christian ministry.
“At Women at the Well, we exist to offer hope, healing, love and encouragement, and freedom of Jesus Christ to women across Pennsylvania, and anywhere else, for that matter, who are bad on addiction and life controlling issues,” Kennemuth said. “We offer a year-long residential recovery program where our staff mentor these precious souls and instruct them in the truth of scripture.”