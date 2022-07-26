Women at the Well

The Jefferson County commissioners welcomed a presentation from a group called Women at the Well at Tuesday’s meeting: (from left) Jeff Pisarcik, commissioner; Herb Bullers, commission chair; Carrie Burkett, assistant director, Women at the Well; Kara Kennemuth, executive director; and Scott North, commissioner.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners heard a presentation from Women at the Well at Tuesday’s commissioner’s conference.

Kara Kennemuth, executive director, and Carrie Burkett, assistant director, gave the commissioners an overview of the Christian ministry.

Tags

Recommended for you