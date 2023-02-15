PUNXSUTAWNEY — A member of the Columbus Planned Community read a notice to Punxsutawney Borough from the Department of Environmental Protection at Monday’s council meeting.
Jim Tripp of Mulligan Drive, Punxsutawney, said the reason he was in attendance was to ask about the letter dated Nov. 18, 2022, and ultimately threatened legal action over the situation.
“I asked DEP to conduct an investigation into the building of the Columbus Planned Community, and stormwater runoff issues,” Tripp said. “In particular, the complaint reported that the development was not constructed with adequate stormwater facilities, resulting in property flooding and damage to roadways.”
Based on the department’s initial investigation, it appears that construction of the development started around 2005, which involved approximately 17 acres of earth disturbance and construction of about 44 buildings and associated utilities and roadways.
An additional construction phase occurred between 2015 and 2019, adding additional buildings.
Because the development involved one acre or more of earth disturbance, pursuant to 25 Pa. Code Section 102.5, the developer was required to obtain a NPDES stormwater permit prior to construction.
Neither the department nor the county conservation district were notified of the plans for the development by the developer or Punxsutawney borough.