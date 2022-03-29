BROOVKILLE — Hickory Grove Elementary’s newest principal, Andy Collins, is focusing on building a team and leadership-centered atmosphere during his tenure.
Collins received his undergraduate degree in education from Clarion University, his master’s in curriculum and instruction from Penn State and his certification at Lamar University. Professionally, he has been a fourth-grade teacher during his 19-year career, both at the DuBois Elementary School and at Juniata Elementary School.
Collins was first hired in November, when former principal Jessica Lindsay stepped down. He served his first full week after Christmas break. He said things have been going well.
“It’s a great school, great staff. Everyone has been very welcoming and helpful. The students are really excited for me to be here, to see me in the halls and the cafeteria. It’s an overall good feeling so far,” Collins said.