Cloe-Rossiter Road project plans available for public viewing

BELL TWP. — Plans are on display for a project involving Cloe-Rossiter Road, Bell Township.
PennDOT invites the public to view plans regarding the State Route 2011 Cloe-Rossiter Road project.
The purpose of this project is to replace the existing structure carrying State Route 2011 (Cloe-Rossiter Road) over an unnamed tributary to Canoe Creek in Bell Township, Jefferson County. State Route 2011 serves as a north/south connection between the borough of Punxsutawney to the north and rural lands to the south.