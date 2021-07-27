CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Fair will return this week after being postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The schedule for the 160th installment of the fair, which runs Sunday, Aug. 1 through Saturday, Aug. 7, includes country music, some hard rock, two tractor pulls, food, rides and a variety of other shows and performances.
Some of the highlights:
• The fair queen competition will be held at 4 p.m. n opening day Sunday, followed by the parade and fireworks display starting at 6 p.m. Monday.
• Kids Day offers free admission for all ages from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, the same day senior citizens 65 and over receive free admission from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with proof of age. Senior citizens also will be admitted free on Thursday, Aug, 5, but rides and parking are not included either day.
• Judging of animals and poultry also will be held Tuesday. Later that night, hard rock band, Jackyl, along with The Kentucky Headhunters will perform on the main stage at 7:30 p.m.
• Larry The Cable Guy, a comedian and recording artist, will be on stage Wednesday, Aug. 4. On Thursday, Aug. 5, and Friday, Aug. 6, two nights of big rig truck and tractor pulls will take place.
• Friday, Aug. 6, also is Military Day, with free admission being provided to military personnel with proof of service.
• The weeklong fair finishes Saturday, Aug. 7, with a YMCA Fair Fun 5K and Kids 100-yard dash and a 4H/FAA livestock sale. The weeklong event will be capped that night with a performance by country recording artist/songwriter Russell Dickerson, along with singer/songwriter Jameson Rodgers, and the country duo The Hobbs Sisters at 7 p.m.