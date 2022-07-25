Police
Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Graphics

BRADY TWP. — A fatal crash that took place late last week in Clearfield County is being investigated as homicide by motor vehicle, according to a report state police in DuBois released Saturday.

Police did not release the names of either the victim or a suspect, but The Courier-Express reported Saturday that Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder identified the deceased as 87-year-old Lois Johnson of Mahaffey.

