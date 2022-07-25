BRADY TWP. — A fatal crash that took place late last week in Clearfield County is being investigated as homicide by motor vehicle, according to a report state police in DuBois released Saturday.
Police did not release the names of either the victim or a suspect, but The Courier-Express reported Saturday that Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder identified the deceased as 87-year-old Lois Johnson of Mahaffey.
A search of the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania did not identify anyone facing homicide by vehicle charges as of Monday.
According to state police, a vehicle was traveling south on Oklahoma Salem Road in Brady Township, Clearfield County, when it crossed into the oncoming lane for unknown reasons and struck another vehicle head-on at 2:42 p.m. Thursday, July 21.
Johnson, a passenger in the front seat of the first vehicle, was pronounced dead at Penn Highlands DuBois. The drivers of both vehicles were also transported to Penn Highlands DuBois, for treatment of injuries police said were not life-threatening.