The fun continued Sunday at Festival in the Park with the Classic Car Show, hosted by the Lion’s Club. Participants drove into CNB Bank to show off their classic rides and get some fun in the sun.
Classic Car Show cruises into festival
- By Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit
