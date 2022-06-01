WINSLOW TWP. — Jeff Tech held its commencement program Wednesday evening, sending the Class of 2022 off into the future.
Grace Askey, valedictorian, thanked all the people she said that this all possible, including Melissa Mowrey, principal, and Dr. Barry Fillman, administrative director, citing their efforts in keeping the school running during the times of COVID-19.
“Thank you to the teachers and staff for always having a positive attitude and guiding us through a very long day,” Askey said. “And finally, thank you to our families for pushing us to do our best.”