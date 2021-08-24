The Class of 1986 held its 35th reunion at Gobbler’s Knob on Saturday, Aug. 14. Members of the class enjoyed a day of music, dancing, games and picnic food. The group held a silent auction and raised $555 for local charities.
Class of 1986 celebrates 35 years
- By Alan Freed, Of The Spirit
