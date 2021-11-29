Circle of Trees 2021

First place in the youth category went to the Punxsutawney Christian School: (from left) Nathan Bishop, Deanna Venturini, Anna Bishop, Harmony Wilbur, Brody Limerick and Mason Limerick.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

This year’s Circle of Trees, presented by the Punxsutawney Rotary Club, can now be seen lighting up Barclay Square.

Tags

Recommended for you