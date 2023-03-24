PUNXSUTAWNEY — Cindy Taylor is running for a seat on the Punxsutawney Area School Board in this year’s election.
March 25, 2023
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Cindy Taylor is running for a seat on the Punxsutawney Area School Board in this year’s election.
The following statement was submitted to The Spirit:
“After graduating from Penn State in 1984, I began my teaching career in my hometown of Punxsutawney. Boy, was I young. Now — a lot older — I am just finishing my first year of retirement. I’ve taught school for over 35 years, and I feel the pull in my heart to still try to take care of the kids of our school district. Therefore, I am running for a seat on the Punxsutawney Area School Board.
“As a retired teacher, I have a wealth of knowledge no one else holds. I actually know what goes on in the day-to-day workings of a school. I know the real trials, tribulations and celebrations the students, teachers and staff go through on a daily basis.
“My number-one goal would be to always focus on students and what’s best for them. The kids are, and always have been, my number-one priority. My love for the students is what kept me enjoying my job, every day of my career. I’m in it for the kids.
“I have been married for 34 years to my husband, Skip Taylor. We have two children, Stevie and Ruben. Stevie and our son-in-law, A.J. Dereume, have given us two wonderful grandsons, Augie and River.
“I was born and raised in Punxsutawney. I went through the school system, graduating from PAHS in 1980. I have raised my own children here, and my grandchildren will follow suit. I have a vested interest in this school district and how it is run.
“I do not run with any hidden political agenda. I’m not really political at all. I merely want to be a voice for the students, and support the social and emotional wellness and safety of all members of the school community.
“I believe in a common-sense way of dealing with issues, that always puts the students and their education first. I believe in transparency, ensuring a safe and healthy learning environment, and in fiscal responsibility. I would contribute my individual thinking and my background of years in the classroom to help me make decisions, while also maintaining a commitment to the goals of the board.
“My life’s work has been kids, and my job is not done looking out for their welfare, safety and education. With your vote, I can continue to help the students of Punxsutawney.
“I am a registered Democrat. I cross-filed, so I will be on both the Democrat and Republican ballots in the primaries. Vote for me, and I will help to make sure the students in our district get the best education possible.”
Punxsutawney Spirit campaign announcement policy: Any candidate for local office may submit an article with optional photo announcing their campaign for publication in The Spirit, free of charge. Articles and photos can be submitted to editor@punxsutawneyspirit.com or dropped off at The Spirit office. Articles will be subject to editing for grammar, spelling and style. Additional campaign materials can be submitted to run as paid advertisements. Ads can be purchased by calling 814-938-8740 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by emailing advertising@punxsutawneyspirit.com.
