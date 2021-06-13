PUNXSUTAWNEY — There may not be any free lunches, but there are free dinners at the Presbyterian Church in Punxsutawney.
Erin Kobs, Presbyterian Church pastor, said that even with the pandemic, they’ve been able to hold their free community meal on the third Wednesday of every month. It is coming up again as a drive-through event Wednesday.
Donna Anderson, church member, has helped with the meals since they first began six years ago. Before the pandemic, it was a sit-down community meal.
“We try to tell everyone to what they are serving in advance; one of the favorites has been a macaroni and cheese with ham in it,” Anderson said.
From 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, they will be serving chicken divan as thee meal, with golden pound cake for dessert.