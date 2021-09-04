Chucks fall to Karns City 42-8 in opener

While the visiting Karns City Gremlins had one game in last week, a 35-17 win over Girard, the Punxsutawney Chucks football team had its opening game against Clarion canceled due to COVID concerns. And with that game time in, the Gremlins picked up their second win of the season with a 42-8 victory over the Chucks.
With the Gremlins having one game under the belt, the Chucks had to come up against an always-strong competitor in District 9 football, while dealing with aftermath of the COVID concerns.
“A lot of our guys missed a lot of the last ten days,” said Punxsutawney Head Coach Alan Nichol. “We played with a lot of guys that haven’t practiced, but the effort was there.”
The Gremlins always bring a challenge, and at the 6:09 mark in the first quarter, Karns City’s Zach Blair opened the scoring for the evening by completing a six-play drive by carrying for 27 yards into the end zone.