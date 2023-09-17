Chucks Cross Country team has two individual medalists at Red Flash Invite

TYRONE — A shorthanded Punxsutawney Chucks Cross Country team traveled to Tyrone to take part in the 2nd annual Red Flash Invitational, held at B&D Acres on a challenging, spectator-friendly 3.1-mile course. Despite only fielding three runners on the day, the Chucks came away with two medalists and another who just missed the top 20.
"This is a meet we should have won under normal circumstances, but things did not work out today because of injuries and the like," said Chucks head coach George Wehrle. "Pretty sure this is the first time in my 21 years of cross country we couldn't field a full team for a meet, but things happen and the guys who ran did an excellent job. I thought this was a very well-organized meet on a quality course, and I'm happy with the results."