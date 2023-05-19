BROOKVILLE — Though team wins weren’t in the cards Friday, members of the Punxsy Chucks track and field team still had a big day at Districts in Brookville. Seniors Evan Groce and Jordann Hicks claimed first place in the boys and girls 1,800-meter run, respectively. Grant Miller took first in the pole vault, and in so doing broke his own school record with a leap of 14-01. Punxsy’s AA girls took fourth on the day, with Elk County Catholic crowned champion. The AA boys came in second behind Brookville. DuBois’ AAA teams won both contests.
featured
Chucks athletes notch major milestones at Districts
- By Cody Powell, Of The Spirit
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- First UMC becoming Journey Church on Sunday
- Chucks athletes notch major milestones at Districts
- Alliance Church holding Blessing of the Wheels
- Local man gets 90-180 years on charges including rape
- Brookville High School holds awards ceremony
- Poppy Days honoring veterans today and tomorrow
- The Spirit reveals Punxsy Teachers of the Year
- Brookville school board says farewell to student rep
Popular Content
Articles
- Punxsy voters make key choices in local races
- The Spirit reveals Punxsy Teachers of the Year
- PAHS students honored on Class Night
- Hymn sing being held in memory of Harry Barnett
- Punxsy board sets new leadership at high school
- PennDOT displaying plans for 3 Jefferson County projects
- Punxsy resident running to buy shoes for Guatemalan children
- Primary election to be held Tuesday
- Jeff Tech students, staff honored on awards night
- Punxsy council VP speaks on borough manager
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.