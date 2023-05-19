BROOKVILLE — Though team wins weren’t in the cards Friday, members of the Punxsy Chucks track and field team still had a big day at Districts in Brookville. Seniors Evan Groce and Jordann Hicks claimed first place in the boys and girls 1,800-meter run, respectively. Grant Miller took first in the pole vault, and in so doing broke his own school record with a leap of 14-01. Punxsy’s AA girls took fourth on the day, with Elk County Catholic crowned champion. The AA boys came in second behind Brookville. DuBois’ AAA teams won both contests.

Tags

Recommended for you