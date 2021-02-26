PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Christian School is the beneficiary of two new basketball hoops for its gymnasium, courtesy of the Chuck Daly Foundation.
“This wonderful donation will be a blessing to the PCS students for many years to come — in gym class, intramurals and basketball clubs,” the school said.
The school is located at 216 N. Jefferson St.
The Daly foundation was founded by Butch White, who served as the very first administrator at PCS, and later served on the school board.
The foundation aims to honor the legacy of the late Chuck Daly, who started his successful career as a basketball coach and golf instructor at Punxsutawney Area High School.