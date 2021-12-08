PUNXSUTAWNEY — With the holidays season in full swing, downtown Punxsutawney is showing some Christmas spirit with the installation of the snowflake lights and Home for the Holidays banners.
Katie Laska, Punxsu-tawney Area Chamber of Commerce president, said that the Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company volunteered to remove the Americana Hero banners so they wouldn’t become worn from the winter weather.
“The Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company said that they would take them down free of charge, and we appreciate everything they do for the community,” Laska said.