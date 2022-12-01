Brookville events

Ryan Kornbau, Jamie Popson, Jamie Kornbau and Andrew Kornbau bag up the parking meters in Brookville.

 Photo submitted

BROOKVILLE — For those of you looking for something fun to do in Brookville this December, there are plenty of things coming up. 

Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce director Jamie Popson said that the chamber has installed free parking bags on the meters on Main Street in an effort to spread some holiday cheer.

