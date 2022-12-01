BROOKVILLE — For those of you looking for something fun to do in Brookville this December, there are plenty of things coming up.
Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce director Jamie Popson said that the chamber has installed free parking bags on the meters on Main Street in an effort to spread some holiday cheer.
“The Brookville Civic Club used to do this every December. We provide free parking and encourage people to come downtown, shop the local stores. The chamber took over the practice when the Civic Club dissolved,” Popson said.
This Saturday, the chamber is hosting a Wine and Shine event on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. on Main Street, which promised a day filled with music, shopping, yummy treats, and of course, the sampling of a variety of wine, beer and moonshine.