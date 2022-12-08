BIG RUN — For many of us, the joyous sounds of Christmas music play a meaningful role in our holiday experience.
BIG RUN — For many of us, the joyous sounds of Christmas music play a meaningful role in our holiday experience.
Historically, the Punxsutawney Community Christmas Cantata has been a major highlight for people of all ages.
For 13 consecutive years, it has offered an evening of musical entertainment through song and instruments.
This year, there are 45 choral members accompanied by a 15-piece orchestra.
“‘One Noel,’ the name of this concert is a soulful celebration of God’s gift to us,” said Doug Temchulla, director. “We have been doing cantatas for many year, and this is one of the most poignant and meaningful presentations we have ever done.”
This year, the venue has changed from the First United Methodist Church in Punxsutawney to the Solid Rock Community Church in Big Run, 100 Church Street.
There are three free performances Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m., with cookies, coffee and conversation being offered afterward at the Big Run War Memorial.
There’s a final presentation on Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m.
