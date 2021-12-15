PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council approved the nomination for Punxsutawney Fire Department chief at Monday’s meeting.
The fire department nominated Chris Smith to be chief from 2022 through 2023.
Dan Gordon, council member, read the nomination letter from the Punxsutawney Fire Department.
“Punxsutawney Fire Department chief is an appointed position and chosen on a rotation basis between the three Punxsutawney Fire companies, Central Fire Department, Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company and Lindsey Fire Company,” Gordon said.