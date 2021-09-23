Chili cook-off

It’s going to be a little “chilly” in Big Run tonight, as the first annual chili cook-off will be held at the Big Run Event Center on Thompson Street. (From left) Shaun Herndon, Big Run firefighter; Joel Fugate, Solid Rock Methodist Community Church pastor; and Todd and Wendy Peace, firefighters are standing in front of Engine/Rescue-17.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

BIG RUN — As the weather turns chilly, it’s only fitting that we have the first chili cook-off of the season, put on by the Big Run Solid Rock Community Methodist Church to benefit the Big Run Volunteer Fire Company tonight at 6 p.m. at the Big Run Event Center.

Pastor Joel Fugate said this is the inaugural event, and he hopes it grows bigger and bigger every year.

Solid Rock is the result of a merger of the Big Run United Methodist Church and Albion Heights United Methodist Church, which burned down several years ago.

Tags

Recommended for you