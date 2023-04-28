BANKS TWP. — A 6-year-old child was seriously injured after being struck by a motorcycle while riding his bike on Porterfield Road in Banks Township, Indiana County, earlier this month.
State police based in Punxsutawney said in a report this week that they responded to the scene at 4:01 p.m. April 14.
A 2015 Harley-Davidson Ultra Low reportedly was traveling east, in the same direction as the bicycle. As it was going straight, it struck the bike with its front section.
Neither the child nor the motorcycle driver were wearing helmets. Stat MedEvac flew the child to UPMC Children’s Hospital with suspected serious injuries.
The driver of the motorcycle was not injured, and received numerous citations, including for careless driving.