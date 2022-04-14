REYNOLDSVILLE — Child endangerment and other charges were filed Wednesday at District Judge David Inzana’s office in Reynoldsville after state troopers responded to a drug overdose in Big Run in February.
Two felony charges of endangering the welfare of children and two misdemeanor drug charges were filed.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to East Main Street in Big Run the morning of Feb. 12 after a drug overdose was reported. Upon arrival at the scene, Jefferson County EMS was already treating the person involved. Five juvenile children, ranging from five to 16 years old, were in the residence, with no other adults present. Troopers searched the residence and found an uncapped syringe containing suspected heroin residue, three wax bags containing suspected heroin and a silver spoon with suspected heroin residue on the bedroom floor. Police said all items were in a location easily accessible to the children inside the home. Upon interview, the person involved admitted to having relapsed into heroin and used a small amount a few minutes before she became unresponsive. One of the children saw her fall, called 911 and performed CPR until the ambulance arrived.