BROOKVILLE — April is nationally recognized as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
As the month comes to a close Friday, Pat Berger, the executive director and forensic interviewer of Western Pennsylvania CARES for Kids, and Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett said the prevention, investigation and prosecution of child abuse is a job that never ends.
“Sadly, this last March, we had the most forensic interviews of children that we ever had in a one month period,” Burkett said. “We have a window into a very dark and sad part of life on this earth. What some kids have to endure is nothing short of heartbreaking.”