Chestnut Grove partners with CEF for VBS

HUDSON — Chestnut Grove Independent Church is partnering with Child Evangelism Fellowship this year for their Vacation Bible School.
Susie Lenze, one of the Bible teachers, said the VBS will be run by CEF’s Summer Missionaries. She said the program, called Christian Youth in Action, hires teens to get training to teach Bible lessons, missions lessons, memory verses and songs. The VBS will run from Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., with an adult Bible lesson from Sunday through Wednesday at 6 p.m.