BAHS Principal Barbazzeni retirement

After a long and rewarding career, Ruthanne Barbazzeni is stepping down as the principal of Brookville Area Jr./Sr. High School, passing the job onto incoming Principal Shawn Deemer and Assistant Principal Kaytie Straw: (from left) Straw, BASD Superintendent Dr. Erich May, Barbazzeni, and Deemer.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

BROOKVILLE — Longstanding Brookville Area Jr./Sr. High School Principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni is stepping down and passing the torch to Principal Shawn Deemer and Assistant Principal Kaytie Straw.

Barbazzeni said her time as principal has been a great experience for her.

Recommended for you