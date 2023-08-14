BROOKVILLE — Longstanding Brookville Area Jr./Sr. High School Principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni is stepping down and passing the torch to Principal Shawn Deemer and Assistant Principal Kaytie Straw.
Barbazzeni said her time as principal has been a great experience for her.
“It’s been a great ride. It’s been adventurous, challenging, and sometimes heartbreaking. Overall it has been fulfilling, I feel like I have accomplished a lot of things and I am hoping the district feels that those things I have put in place and that we have worked on as a whole team have been beneficial, not just to the school and the kids, but the community as a whole,” Barbazzeni said.
She said she started with the district in 2010 as the assistant principal, where she worked for two years before moving in to the principal position.
She said the very first thing she worked on was starting the Bridge Camp for sixth-graders transitioning into seventh grade. She said the guidance counselors had told her how some of the incoming seventh-graders had been feeling anxiety over transitioning into the larger high school. She said she wanted to help bridge that gap and the teachers loved it, as the students would start off the school year with less anxiety. She said everything she did was a team effort.
“None of this could be done without a good team. This is not a one-person thing, it takes a whole team, and the group of faculty and staff at the high school really pulled together, and they do a great job. They support the administration, they support the kids, they support the families. I could not speak any higher of the faculty and staff,” Barbazzeni said.
She said one of the biggest accomplishments of her career was getting through the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that was something she never dreamt she would have to deal with. She said she was grateful for the administrative team for guiding them through it and the faculty and staff for being willing to work with the administration in order to get through that tough time.
“The kids, faculty and staff were successful. We were able to pull through with minimal tears and I hope it is a challenge no one ever has to face again,” she said.