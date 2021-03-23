PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce has teamed with IUP and the Punxsutawney Area School District to offer an employment-ready program focusing on soft skills employers find essential.
Three area employers — ProForm Powdered Metals, AM-PM Personal Care Home and Punxsutawney Area Hospital — also have agreed to participate, as well as guarantee an interview for any student satisfactorily completing approximately six hours of training.
The program's target participants are Punxsutawney and Jeff Tech juniors and seniors.