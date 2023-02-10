PUNXSUTAWNEY — Katie Laska, Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce president, said Groundhog Day last week was great for tourists and residents this year.
“Thanks to the community and businesses who supported Groundhog Day festivities and made our tourists feel welcomed,” Laska said, adding that downtown was buzzing with activity.
One of the favorite events was Groundhog Day in the Park, which is just like Festival in the Park in July, but 40 degrees colder.
“It was great to see our local organizations working together, crowds of local and out-of-town guests,” Laska said. “We are looking forward to next year and working with the Groundhog Club to carry on the yearly traditions.”