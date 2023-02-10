Chamber

Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce building.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Katie Laska, Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce president, said Groundhog Day last week was great for tourists and residents this year.

“Thanks to the community and businesses who supported Groundhog Day festivities and made our tourists feel welcomed,” Laska said, adding that downtown was buzzing with activity.

