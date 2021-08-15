PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce presented a pair of checks to Punxsutawney Borough Council during the latter’s most recent meeting.
Katie Laska, chamber president, presented checks to council in exchange for various recent services.
Laska said the first check, worth $6,431, for the American Hero banners being hung up by borough public works employees.
The next check was $1,517.98 for the lawn in Barclay Square that needed to be repaired after the trailers were parked there during the Festival in the Park.