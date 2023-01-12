PUNXSUTAWNEY — Today is the last day for to Dress for Success from the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce.
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Today is the last day for to Dress for Success from the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce.
Katie Laska, chamber president, said that they have free women’s clothing to help you achieve your career goals.
“We are happy to help and are starting with women’s clothes to help you dress for success,” Laska said, adding that both casual and dress clothes are available in multiple styles and sizes, free of charge, to any working woman in need.
Stop by Laska’s Pizza today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to look through the selection.
