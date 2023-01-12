Free clothes Chamber

Today is Dress for Success Day from the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce. You can check out these women’s clothes today at Laska’s Pizza in Punxsutawney.

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Today is the last day for to Dress for Success from the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce.

Katie Laska, chamber president, said that they have free women’s clothing to help you achieve your career goals.

