PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney received one of the heaviest snowfalls in recent memory last week, which brought us back to an old problem that we didn’t have to deal with last year because of a lack of snow-fall, which is removing snow from the parking meters and parking spaces in downtown.
On Monday, Bob Cardamone, Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, announced an agreement between the chamber and Punxsutawney borough in regard to the removal of snow in the down- town area.
For more details, read The Spirit Tuesday.