PUNXSUTAWNEY — The festivals may have come and gone, but it’s still tourist season in Punxsutawney.
Katie Laska, Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce president, said everyone should do their part to make the town welcoming and appealing and show pride for the area.
She offered a few simple suggestions:
• Pull weeds outside of your business.
• Pick up litter daily.
• Draw attention in a positive way to direct tourists inside your business. Offer samples or small tokens.
• When visitors enter, welcome them and offer information on other points of interest in and around the town.
• Offer to take a picture of their group; encourage them to share and spread the word.
• Invite them back for Groundhog Day.