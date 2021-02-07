The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce donated $1,000 to the Lisa’s Ladybugs Patient Care Fund by selling cancer awareness T-shirts. Pictured are Punxsutawney Chamber Executive Director Bob Cardamone; Lori Ebel, founder of Lisa’s Ladybugs; Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce Vice President Stevette Rosen; and Punxsutawney Chamber Secretary Kim Neigh.
Chamber makes donation
- By Rocque Carrasco, Of The Spirit
