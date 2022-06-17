The local Challenger League teams played their last games of the year Wednesday evening at Noerr Field in Punxsutawney. The junior game between the Punxsy Flash and the Punxsy Sluggers took place first, with the senior game between the Punxsy Senior Flash and the DuBois Senior Pride followed.
Challenger League wraps up season
