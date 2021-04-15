Central fire

Punxsutawney Central Fire Department recently stopped by Holly Krug’s Group Daycare to teach the kids about fire safety and join them in a fire drill. (Photo submitted)

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Wanda Thomas and Derek Miller of the Punxsutawney Central Fire Department recently stopped by Holly Krug’s Group Daycare to teach the kids about fire safety and join them in a fire drill.

