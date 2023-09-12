BROOKVILLE — Members of the Center for Rural Pennsylvania in Harrisburg stopped in Brookville today to hold a discussion on some of the things the center can do for Brookville and other areas of rural Pennsylvania, before being treated to a tour of Brookville’s Marlin Opera House by Brookville Borough Council member David Taylor.
Kyle C. Kopko, executive director of the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, said they are a legislative research agency, or think tank, within the Pennsylvania General Assembly. Their focus is on rural policy, supporting rural counties and municipalities across the commonwealth. He said by their measure, there are 48 counties in the state that are classified as rural, out of 67. He said 3.4 million people live in those rural communities.