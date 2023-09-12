Center for Rural PA

The Center for Rural Pennsylvania visited the Marlin Opera House on Tuesday, and held a discussion on some of the services they can provide to Brookville and other parts of rural Pennsylvania: (from left) Jonathan Johnson, Center for Rural PA senior policy analyst; Elise Grovanz, North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission community development coordinator; Katie Park, Center for Rural PA communications manager; Gene Hoak, one of the owners of the Marlin Opera House; David Taylor, Brookville Borough Council; and Kyle C. Kopko, Center for Rural PA executive director.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

BROOKVILLE — Members of the Center for Rural Pennsylvania in Harrisburg stopped in Brookville today to hold a discussion on some of the things the center can do for Brookville and other areas of rural Pennsylvania, before being treated to a tour of Brookville’s Marlin Opera House by Brookville Borough Council member David Taylor.

Kyle C. Kopko, executive director of the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, said they are a legislative research agency, or think tank, within the Pennsylvania General Assembly. Their focus is on rural policy, supporting rural counties and municipalities across the commonwealth. He said by their measure, there are 48 counties in the state that are classified as rural, out of 67. He said 3.4 million people live in those rural communities.

