Child Evangelism Fellowship golf scramble

Child Evangelism Fellowship is holding its fifth annual Golf Scramble on Saturday, June 3, at the Beechwoods Golf Course in Falls Creek. The event will include a variety of contests,18 holes of golf and a cart, a catered dinner, prizes and a live auction. Pictured are Jack Seese, Randy Colgan and Dave Dunmire.

 Photo submitted

FALLS CREEK — Child Evangelism Fellowship will hold its fifth annual Golf Scramble at the Beechwoods Golf Course in Falls Creek on Saturday, June 3, with registration beginning at 8 a.m., and shotgun starting at 9 a.m.

According to information provided by CEF, the funds generated by the tournament will support Child Evangelism Fellowship of Jefferson, Clearfield and Elk Counties for Good News Clubs, Storyhouse and more mission projects held both during the school year and in the summertime, all of which bring the gospel to children.

