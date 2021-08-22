The Catholic Schools Office of the Diocese of Erie has released recommendations for the 30 Catholic schools that will open their doors in northwest Pennsylvania beginning in late August.
“We have two top priorities as we return to the classroom,” said Jim Gallagher, superintendent of schools. “We want to maintain the in-person instruction for students that has been so important in our approach, and we want to keep students and staff as safe as possible. We have been very successful with the mitigation of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, and our plans are designed to keep us on that path.”
DuBois Central Catholic is included in one of the diocese’s six school systems, while Saints Cosmas & Damian is one of eight parish-based schools.