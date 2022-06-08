BROOKVILLE — Brookville native Lance Carrier is fulfilling his dream of owning a funeral home and providing end-of-life services by opening Carrier Funeral Home on 2834 Maplevale Road in Brookville.
Carrier said his journey started at the age of 16, when his grandfather passed away. He said that he was inspired by the service, the funeral home and everything he saw, and he wanted to learn more.
“I switched my whole senior project to being a funeral director. I was able to view an embalming, and when I saw that, I was like ‘I want to do this and I want to see more.’ I graduated from Brookville Area High School in 2015 and enrolled in mortuary school at the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science. I lived in a funeral home for almost three and a half years when I was down there. I worked and I learned. I got to know trade embalmers; I went all around the city doing removals. I went to mortuary school to get my associate, and then my diploma in funeral directing. It was a 20-month program straight through. We did embalming practicum and everything. I graduated valedictorian of my class. After that, I went to Point Park University to get my bachelor’s of science degree in environmental science and a minor in psychology for death and dying. I stayed in the city to work. Once I finished all that, it was time to go home,” Carrier said.