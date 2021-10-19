PUNXSUTAWNEY — Throughout the pandemic, a number of people had to continue reporting to work for jobs considered essential.
They include Jefferson County EMS, Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Parole Board, Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, Punxsutawney Area Hospital and WRC Senior Services.
If any of those essential services appeal to you, than you’ll want to head over to 103 E. Union St., Punxsutawney, on Thursday for an outdoor job fair where each one of those essential services will have their own booth and you can check out what kind of training is necessary to work in what is referred to as emergency services.