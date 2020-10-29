As we wrap up Career Women’s Week in Punxsutawney, our last honoree is not a Punxsy native, but she has made the Weather Capital of the World her family’s home.
Kerri Stebbins grew in Northern Cambria, which was formed from Spangler and Barnesboro. She said the merger happened while she was in college.
Stebbins noted that Spangler used to be known as “The Longest Little Town.”
She graduated from Northern Cambria High School in 1994.
“I attended IUP and graduated with a dual major in biology and environmental health and a minor in chemistry,” Stebbins noted, adding that she met her husband, Dr. Nate Stebbins, when they were in college.