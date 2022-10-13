Jill Martin-Rend

PUNXSUTAWNEY —    The last Career Women of the Week is Jill Martin-Rend, the director of the BC3 @ Brockway campus.

Rend has been at the campus since it opened in 2010. She finished her doctorate degree in educational leadership in April of 2020, as well as holding multiple other degrees. She has lived in Punxsutawney for many years and has four sons and four grandchildren. Her family also owns the Groundhog Grindz coffee shop. In addition to the brick and mortar store in town, they have a coffee trailer as well. 

