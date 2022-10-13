PUNXSUTAWNEY — The last Career Women of the Week is Jill Martin-Rend, the director of the BC3 @ Brockway campus.
Rend has been at the campus since it opened in 2010. She finished her doctorate degree in educational leadership in April of 2020, as well as holding multiple other degrees. She has lived in Punxsutawney for many years and has four sons and four grandchildren. Her family also owns the Groundhog Grindz coffee shop. In addition to the brick and mortar store in town, they have a coffee trailer as well.
“We are a smaller campus, so I do work in managing the building, and I work with students. We just entered into an agreement with Penn Highlands for nursing. That is a big thing; we have a very big nursing program right now. I am an advisor for the high school key club, I help run the Punxsy Soccer Association, I am on the Punxsy and Clarion chamber boards, and I just got elected president of the Pennsylvania Kiwanis Foundation, which is the Kiwanis foundation for all of Pennsylvania. I am involved in these community organizations because of my job and because I love the area. I love the community and I love to support the community,” Martin-Rend said.