PUNXSUTAWNEY — This year’s Career Women’s Week is wrapping up with its fifth and final honoree: Ann Koppenhaver, Punxsutawney Area High School track coach
Koppenhaver said she grew up just outside of Punxsutawney and graduated in 2003 from PAHS.
She attended Bucknell University, Lewisburg, where she competed in track and earned a degree in biology.
In addition to being the PAHS track coach, she’s the junior high cross country coach.
Koppenhaver is a private duty nurse, and a substitute teacher at SS.C.D.’s elementary school as well.