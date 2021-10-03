Career Women’s Week begins with Laney

(Editor’s Note: Every year, the Punxsutawney Career Women’s Club recognizes five women for their professional contributions in the area. This is the first of a five-part series introducing this year’s honorees.)
PUNXSUTAWNEY —Our first honoree of Career Women’s Week 2021 is Lacey Laney, of Mulberry Health Center.
“I am born and raised in Punxsutawney; my parents, John and Sandy Laney, also live in Punxsy,” Laney said, adding that her mom is a teacher and her dad works in the lumber industry.
Laney graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School in 2003.