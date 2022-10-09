Career Women’s Week begins with Behrendt

(Editor’s Note: Every year, the Punxsutawney Career Women’s Club recognizes five women for their professional contributions in the area. This is the first of a five-part series introducing this year’s honorees.)
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The first Career Woman of 2022, as nominated by the Career Women’s Club of Punxsutawney, is Amanda Behrendt, the director of education and programming at the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center.
Behrendt has been involved in the Weather Center in some way for just under 20 years.
“I stepped away from my position as director of education for two years while I stayed home with my now five-year-old daughter, Cecelia,” Amanda said, adding that during that time at home she also worked for the Brookville YMCA and Creative Garden Daycare.
“I am excited to be back at the Weather Center,” she said. “Honestly, from the beginning, back before there were permanent exhibits and regular operating hours, when it was just a project and an idea, I had always hoped that the Weather Center would become what is today.”