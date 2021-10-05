PUNXSUTAWNEY — Our third honoree for Career Women’s Week 2021 is Mary Ann Jacobson, who manages the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce’s souvenir shop.
“In 1989, I entered the workforce with a job in retail at Willie’s Men’s & Boys Wear until 2003, when it closed, and I continued in retail at Punxsutawney Phil’s Official Souvenir Shop, owned by the Chamber of Commerce, for over 18 years, with the past 10 plus years as store manager,” she said. “I have worked over 32 years in retail, almost half of my life. Although both jobs are in retail, each one was entirely different from the other.”
Jacobson said as the store manager, her most important job is ordering, finding and creating new products.