Elizabeth Long

Elizabeth Long

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Elizabeth Long, the daughter of Michele Basile-Long and Jeff Long of Punxsutawney, is the Punxsutawney Career Women’s Club’s girl of the month for March 2023.

Long is a senior enrolled in the academic curriculum at the Punxsutawney Area High School. She was inducted into the National Honor Society in 11th grade and has maintained her place on the high honor roll throughout her entire high school career.

Tags

Recommended for you