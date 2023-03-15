PUNXSUTAWNEY — Elizabeth Long, the daughter of Michele Basile-Long and Jeff Long of Punxsutawney, is the Punxsutawney Career Women’s Club’s girl of the month for March 2023.
Long is a senior enrolled in the academic curriculum at the Punxsutawney Area High School. She was inducted into the National Honor Society in 11th grade and has maintained her place on the high honor roll throughout her entire high school career.
Long has competed in cross country for four years and indoor track and field from ninth to 11th grade. In ninth grade, she competed in outdoor track and field. In cross country, she has lettered every year. In her 10th-grade season, she was a district medalist, state qualifier and team MVP. She was also the vice president of the team in her last two years. She also lettered in indoor track and field each year she participated.