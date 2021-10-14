Career Women's Club blood drive

Pictured (from left) are Ruth Defelice, Dena Taylor, Marty Armstrong and Betsy Neal.

 Photo by Matthew Triponey, Of The Spirit

The Punxsutawney Career Women’s Club will hold a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076 social hall on Maple Avenue in Punxsutawney. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made by calling 1-800-733-2767 or visiting redcrossblood.org and entering PUNXSY. Eligible O, B- or A- donors are asked to consider making a Power Red donation, as red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component.

Tags

Recommended for you