The Punxsutawney Career Women’s Club will hold a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076 social hall on Maple Avenue in Punxsutawney. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made by calling 1-800-733-2767 or visiting redcrossblood.org and entering PUNXSY. Eligible O, B- or A- donors are asked to consider making a Power Red donation, as red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component.
Career Women’s Club holding blood drive
- By Matthew Triponey, Of The Spirit
