PUNXSUTAWNEY — Bob Cardamone has resigned as executive director of the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce, the organization said Thursday.
“I would like to take this time to inform you, with regret, that Bob Cardamone has resigned from his position as chamber director,” President Katie Laska said in a statement on the organization’s website.
“On behalf of the Chamber Board of Directors and myself, we thank Bob for his years of service on the board, past president, and as Chamber Director. His work and community involvement have taken us to the level we are at today.
“We will continue to support and advocate for our business community in every way possible. The Chamber Executive Committee and Board of Directors will continue to work hard to serve your needs and to make our business community stronger,” Laska said.
Laska said the Chamber of Commerce would continue to do its best to serve the public during the transition.
The organization can be reached by email at chamber@punxsutawney.com or by phone at (814) 938-7700, extension 2.